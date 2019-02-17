FLYNN, Lavonna Sue Age 77 of Dayton passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born in Verda, KY on September 11, 1941. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ruby Carroll. She is survived by her children, Jeanine Angel of Dayton, Lisa Hensley of Wilmington, Barbara (David) Jadwisiak of Aiken, SC, Tom (Trudy) Flynn of Plainfield, IN, grandchildren, Brandi (Robert) Bleak, Molly (Chy) Mess, Teagan Zurface, Jacob Flynn, Joseph Flynn, and great-grandson, Benjamin Bleak, best friend Reba Sparks, and dear friend Harold Shiverdecker. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1959 and later attended Miami Jacobs Business School. She worked many years at Heidelberg Corporation as an Accounts Payable Supervisor. After retirement, she worked part-time at the Widows Home of Dayton as an Activity Assistant. Sue was a gifted artist/painter. She loved cooking, music, fishing, crossword puzzles, reading, March Madness, Reds baseball, birdwatching, vegetable gardening and her many flower gardens. She was a member of the Marshall Road First Church of God in Kettering. Sue was a strong and independent woman, very loving and devoted mother, grandma, and friend. She was a wonderful blessing in the lives of so many, and will be forever in our hearts. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Monday, February 18 at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Avenue in Dayton. Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Sue will then be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary