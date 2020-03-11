|
|
SULFRIDGE, Lavonne Elizabeth Age 78 passed away on March 7, 2020 at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Mary "Mollie" Minton. Lavonne graduated from Hamilton Schools in 1959. She married Caleb Doyle Sulfridge on May 27, 1961. Caleb and Lavonne had four children together. The two divorced in April 1991. Lavonne worked and retired from the City of Hamilton Schools, and then worked and retired from Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital as a cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing various games, and traveling. Lavonne enjoyed her friends. She is survived by children Theresa (Jon) Harrington; Michael (Susan) Sulfridge; Shawn Sulfridge; Katrina (Izzet) Motola; and sisters Barbara Vogelsong and Joann Krall. Lavonne was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Snowden. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020