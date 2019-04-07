Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Alexander Obituary
ALEXANDER, Lawrence D. 96, of Dayton, Ohio went to his Heavenly Home on April 2, 2019 following a short illness. He was raised in Middletown, Ohio and was the son of the late Harland and Ida Alexander. Lawrence is survived by son, Larry (Claudette), daughter, Jeanne of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Jae'von, Kailon, Jaia and Jalee; special friends, John Ivory and Dreama Cox; sister, Addiebelle Frazier; brother, Rev. Floyd Alexander (Sara); sister-in-law, Marjorie Alexander, and a host of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, sister, Betty Lattimore (Leroy), brothers, Harland and Paul. Lawrence worked at Miami Oxford Paper Company for 42 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:30pm at Newcomer, South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now