ALEXANDER, Lawrence D. 96, of Dayton, Ohio went to his Heavenly Home on April 2, 2019 following a short illness. He was raised in Middletown, Ohio and was the son of the late Harland and Ida Alexander. Lawrence is survived by son, Larry (Claudette), daughter, Jeanne of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Jae'von, Kailon, Jaia and Jalee; special friends, John Ivory and Dreama Cox; sister, Addiebelle Frazier; brother, Rev. Floyd Alexander (Sara); sister-in-law, Marjorie Alexander, and a host of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, sister, Betty Lattimore (Leroy), brothers, Harland and Paul. Lawrence worked at Miami Oxford Paper Company for 42 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:30pm at Newcomer, South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019