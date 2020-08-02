1/1
LAWRENCE ATCHISON
1945 - 2020
ATCHISON, Lawrence R. "Larry" 74, of Union, passed away July 29, 2020. He was born September 21, 1945, in New London, CT, to P. Ernest and Helen (Koenig) Atchison. Larry graduated from Sterling High School in Sterling, Colorado, in 1963, and proudly served the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as a detective and was a member of the U.S. Secret Service Task Force. He was a Past Master and 38-year member of Englewood Lodge, 743, F&AM, and a Past Most Wise Master, of the Dayton Chapter of Rose Croix, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton and was a Past District Deputy Grand Master for the 2nd Masonic District, Grand Lodge of Ohio from 1990 to 1992. He received the 33rd Degree in 2005. An avid vintage car enthusiast, Larry was a proud and active member of the Brookville Corvette Club. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Helen Atchison; brother, G. Bill Atchison; and sister, Cherrilyn Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Mildred; sister-in-law, Scharee Atchison of Cedaredge, Colorado; sons, Richard P. Atchison (Renee) of New Lebanon, Ohio; Christopher L. Atchison (Tracy) of Liberty Township, Ohio; Jason R. Atchison (LeighAnn) of Lima, Ohio; Buck Mc Reynolds (Cheryl) of West Milton, Ohio; Jeffery McReynolds (Missie) of Springboro, Ohio; niece, Audra (Peterson) Cathy (Brandon) of Aurora, Colorado; and 11 grandchildren: Kylie and Ashley Atchison, Kadelyn and Alexandra Atchison, Dominic Weissmann, Bentley, Brooklyn, Baylie, and Beckett Atchison, and Jessie and Dustin McReynolds. Blake and Seth White. No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Ohio Masonic Home [ohiomasonichome.org]. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
