Lawrence Blessing Obituary
BLESSING, Lawrence Eugene Age 83 of Pleasant Hill, passed away August 3, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Trotwood, Ohio on July 27, 1936 the son of Raymond C. & Francis (Strowbridge) Blessing. He retired from Hobart Brothers in 2005 after 25 years. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Collette, Patricia Elsnau and Holly LeVeck; son Glen Blessing; sisters Doris Blessing and Luann Mount and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 48 years Marcia Blessing and son Lawrence Eugene Blessing II. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill First Church of the Brethren, 111 Walnut St., Pleasant Hill, Ohio 45359 with Pastor Lynn Mercer officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
