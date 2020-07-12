BROWN, MSgt Lawrence T. Born January 3, 1949, in Prince Edward County, Virginia, to Timothy and O'Doris Brown. He passed away July 2, 2020, at age 71. He is survived by one daughter, Danielle Brown; one son, Derek Brown; two brothers, Alton Brown and Lawrence Williams (Karen); one sister, Diana Greathouse (Tony); seven granddaughters, Dariah, Dionna, Deidra, Demi, Delayna, Dilynn, and Devynn Brown; one grandson, Dalton Brown; dear friend of Donna Harger; an adopted granddaughter, Sierra Dixon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 11:30am until time of service at 12:30pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. DonaldJordanMemorialChapel.com