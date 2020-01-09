|
|
BUCHANAN, Lawrence "Larry" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 am at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton OH 45406, Rev. Anna Ford, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends during visitation at the church at 10:00 am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. Services entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. For full obituary and condolences visit www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020