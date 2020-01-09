Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Omega Baptist Church
1821 Emerson Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Omega Baptist Church
1821 Emerson Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence BUCHANAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence BUCHANAN Obituary
BUCHANAN, Lawrence "Larry" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 am at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton OH 45406, Rev. Anna Ford, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends during visitation at the church at 10:00 am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. Services entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. For full obituary and condolences visit www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -