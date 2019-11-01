|
BUER, Lawrence J. Age 93 of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Kenwood on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati on March 5, 1926 the son of Lawrence and Verna (West) Buer. Larry was a member of All Saints Roman Catholic Church. He was employed as the Director of Marketing for Cincinnati Milacron for 41 years, retiring in 1984. In 1953 he married Nan Wirth and she preceded him in death in 1990. In 1992 he married Dottie Brasch Hendrickson and she preceded him in death in 2016. Larry is survived by five children, Lawrence Buer, William Buer, Sally Buer, Mary Beth Buer, and Diane (Nick) Ryder; three step children, John (Barbara) Hendrickson, Dorothy Sue Wagner, and Janet (Harry) Bown; seven step grandchildren; and numerous great step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Buer; and step granddaughter, Jennifer Evans. Visitation will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Brookdale Hospice. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2019