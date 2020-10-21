1/1
LAWRENCE BULACH
Lawrence "Larry" John Bulach, age 88, passed away at his home in New Port Richey, Florida, on October 16, 2020. He was born June 18, 1932, in Brookville, Indiana, the son of Victor and Elizabeth (Krause) Bulach. He graduated from Riley High School and later served in the United States Air Force. On June 23rd, 1955, he married Jane Fey and together they had 5 children during their 33 years of marriage until her passing in 1988. Later he remarried, Joan Lodder Bulach, and they were married for 31 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan Lodder Bulach; his 5 children, Dave (Sandy) Bulach, Cindy (Michael) Judd, Ron (Beth) Bulach, Melissa (Jeffrey) Jones, Gary (Lisa) Bulach; one stepson, Steve (Mary) Crowthers; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings; one sister-in-law; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane Fey Bulach; his brother; two sisters; his two infant siblings; his grandson-in-law; and his great-grandson. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, from 10AM – 12 Noon at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM at Queen of Peace Church (2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013) will follow the visitation at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial following mass will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookville, Indiana. Memorials can be made to Queen of Peace Church. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
