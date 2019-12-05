|
|
CERNY, Lawrence Charles Age 90 of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 5, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Bertha Cerny. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his sister, Helene Cerny, in-laws Anthony A. Rose and Louise Elaine Cornell Rose, and brother-in-law, Anthony Rose. Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elaine Louise Cerny; children, Louise Alfredson, Mary Cerny and Charles (Barbara) Cerny; grandchildren, Peter Alfredson, Robert Alfredson, Oksana Cerny and Audra Cerny; nephews, Nicholas Rose and Andrew Rose; former son-in-law, Glen Alfredson; as well as numerous colleagues and friends. Lawrence was the 1947 Valedictorian graduate of John Adams High School in Cleveland. He continued his education at Case Western Reserve receiving his bachelor's then his masters in Physics and Chemistry, He then went to Cornell University in Ithaca, NY to start his PhD and meet his wife. Lawrence was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to complete his Doctorate in Chemistry at University of Ghent, Belgium. He enjoyed a long career in education and research which began at the University of Minnesota and culminated with his retirement from Utica College of Syracuse University after 34 years in 1994. Lawrence was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church of Dayton, Knights of Columbus, American Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton, and the American Chemical Society. He gave over 20 gallons of blood over his lifetime to the Red Cross, volunteered for the March of Dimes and for the Utica chapter of Multiple Sclerosis. As a youth, Lawrence was an Eagle Scout and continued his involvement with the Scouts as a troop leader and through membership then leadership in Alpha Phi Omega (APO) National Service Fraternity. Lawrence's love of music included playing the tuba in various community bands and orchestras over the course of his life. He enjoyed travelling in the summer to share his research world-wide with other educators and entertain his family along the way. He also leaves a legacy of research in the development of artificial blood and a keen dedication to his students and their success. Lawrence spent his leisure time reading, cooking, growing his faith and enjoying classical music. Lawrence's wishes were honored by a private cremation and the family will host a celebration of life mass at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Saturday, 28 December 2019, at 1100 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marianne Cope Shrine and Museum at 601 N. Townsend St., Syracuse, NY 13203. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Lawrence's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019