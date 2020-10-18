LAWRENCE CURK

CURK, Lawrence L. Lawrence L. Curk passed away on October 15th, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was 83. Born in Cleveland, OH, Larry graduated from Benedictine High School and subsequently attended the University of Dayton where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1960. Afterwards, he continued his education and earned his MBA from Xavier University in 1964. He started his career at National Cash Register (NCR), rising to the level of Chief Engineer before deciding to take a leap of faith in himself and fellow partners to co-found the innovative Paper Systems Inc. (PSI) in Springboro, Ohio, in 1976. Over the following 42 years, and through his leadership as President and CEO, the company grew to include manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. He was deeply committed to PSI's continued improvement and success, and it remained the focus of his professional passion until his retirement in 2019. Generous with his time and a mentor to many professionals starting their careers, Mr. Curk provided opportunities to many young people. His intelligence and kindness earned him the respect of his partners, employees and professional colleagues. Larry Curk will be remembered for his dedication to hard work and his ability to turn a negative situation into a positive, combined with a sense of humor and strong desire to give back to the community and the school that provided him with the support and fundamentals to launch his career. He never lost his passion for his beloved Cleveland Browns and was equally dedicated to his alma mater Dayton Flyers through his membership in the 1850 Society, the President's Club and as a coach's corner supporter of the football and basketball programs for many years. Most important, however, was the deep and lasting relationships he enjoyed with his family and close friends. Outside of the office, Larry was an avid golfer, playing rounds daily as well as enjoying regular tennis matches throughout the year. His deep love for animals was well known among his family and friends as was his passion for food, cooking and experiencing other cultures through travels he took with Nancy to dozens of countries around the world. By all accounts Larry enjoyed a full life, and one well lived. A lifelong Catholic, Mr. Curk was a member of the Church of the Incarnation and active in many social organizations including NCR Country Club of Dayton, Ohio, and the Grey Oaks Country Club of Naples, Florida, where he resided after retiring. Larry Curk is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Mary Curk. A devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Curk, his son Craig (Gretchen) and his daughter Ann (Don) as well as his grandchildren Caren, Dan, Eric and Don. A private family service will be held October 21st at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.



