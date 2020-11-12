1/
Lawrence DETERS
DETERS, Lawrence A. "Larry"

Age 74 of Dayton, passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Madeline Deters and a brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Virginia "Ginny" Deters, daughter Caroline (Alberto) Garcia of Cincinnati, son Paul Deters of Dayton, 2 grandchildren Bella and Gabe. 4 sisters, Jacqueline Pachoud, Janet Deters (Colleen Needham), Joanne (Dale) Granda, Julie (Charles) Boylan, 2 brothers James and Robert (Christine) Deters, numerous

nieces, nephews, family and friends. Larry retired as a special education teacher in Preble County. Larry was a longtime member of the St. Rita Choir. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 13th from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Baker-

Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Rita Catholic Church by Father Tim Knepper C.PP.S. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


wwwbakerhazelsnider.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
