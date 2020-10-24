1/1
LAWRENCE Edward "Larry" YOWLER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOWLER, Lawrence

Edward "Larry" "Bish"

Lawrence Edward "Larry" "Bish" Yowler, 91, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1929, in Springfield, the son of the late Russell and Glenna M. (Driscoll) Yowler. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Pythias Ingomar Lodge #610 and served the lodge as Past Grand Chancellor. Larry retired from Steel Products after 30+ years as a tool grinder and then became a real estate agent for Burton-Minnick. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon (Scaggs) Yowler, children: Larry Jr. (Susan) Yowler, Michael (Karen) Yowler, Beth (Steve) Scott, and Jay (Kelley) Yowler; nine grandchildren: Monica (Dominic) Ruby, Nicholas Yowler, Amber Holliman, Kassandra Scott, Ryan (Lindsay) Scott, Maggie Yowler, Samantha (Joe) Reneer, Rafferty Yowler and Crosby Yowler; nine great-grandchildren: Lily, Gavin, Liam, Emma, Talya, Tucker, Nico, Dominic and Elliana; sisters: Martha Pyles and Ellen "Midge" Whitaker; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved furry friends, Goldie, Greta, and Avery. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Bud, Russell Jr., Art and Joe; grandson, Chris Conley, and sister, Glenna Mae Reams. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 4:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4:00 p.m. prior to the service. K of P services will begin at 4:00 p.m. to start the service. Larry was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Ronald McDonald House. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through


www.littletonandrue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved