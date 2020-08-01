1/1
Lawrence FUGATE
1941 - 2020
FUGATE, Lawrence Joseph "Joe" Mr. Lawrence Joseph "Joe" Fugate, age 79, of Dover, TN, formerly of South Lebanon, OH, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Diversicare of Dover. He was born February 6, 1941 in Lee County, KY, son of the late Ralph and Lorene Spencer-Fugate. Joe retired after serving 23 years active duty as a US Navy Chief and was a Vietnam Veteran. He then worked for Lake County Forest Preserve District in Libertyville, IL. In 1991 he moved to Dover, TN where he was active in the American Legion and the VFW, and was a member of the Iron Mountain Masonic Lodge #544. Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fronie Newland Fugate, Dover, TN, whom he married on August 9, 1958. He also leaves a daughter, Selena Fugate, Dover, TN, son, John Joseph Fugate, Crystal Lake, IL, son, Ralph (Julie) Fugate, Bristol, WI, sister, Jean Boger, Reading, OH, brother, Steve Fugate, Vero Beach, FL, four grandchildren, Kelly, Joey, Hannah, and Joshua Fugate, sister-in-law, Marie Newland, West Carrollton, OH, brother-in-law, Merl Newland, West Carrollton, OH. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service on Saturday. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with entombment to follow at a later date at the Stewart County Memorial Gardens. A masonic service will be held immediately before the funeral service.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
