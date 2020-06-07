GILBERT, Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Died peacefully on May 28, 2020, at his home in Rosebud, AR, attended by his loving partner of 21 years, Sharon Keith Gilbert. Born June 1940 to Harold E. and Rose M. Gilbert, he graduated from Germantown High School in 1958. A specialized welder, in 1976, he started a fabricating business near Waynesville. In 1982, he relocated to Conway, AR. With two partners, he started a steel fabrication plant called Arko Inc., creating 100s of jobs. Later purchased in late 1990s by SFI, Memphis, TN, he stayed on as plant manager at SFI Arkansas until retirement in May 2010. He was dedicated to his job and his employees. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Ronnie (Linda) Gilbert and nephew, Sean Gilbert (Christina). He is survived by sisters, Susan (Rex) Mitchell and Cindy Cline and brothers Colonel (Ret.) Rusty (Jin) and Dave (Shelly) Gilbert. Nieces and nephews include Cheryl Barkalow, Jane (Frank) Casson, Beth (Jeff) Deaton and Chad (Lucy) Gilbert, Jason (Lauren) Gilbert, Mandie Gilbert, Kevin (Laura) and Chris Cline and Hanna (James) Fuentes. He loved family and kids and embraced Sharon's children, Jerad (Tonya) Keith, Jason (Emily) Keith, Joseph (Kim) Burcham and Laurie (Doug) Wentz and 15 wonderful grandchildren. Larry will be sadly missed family and friends. May he rest in peace and leave us with fond memories. Memorial services will be scheduled later due to virus concerns. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Food Bank, Red Cross (blood) or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



