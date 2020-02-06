Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence GUDORF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence GUDORF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence GUDORF Obituary
GUDORF, Lawrence R. "Larry" 80, of Dayton, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1939 to Bernard and Oliva (Large) Gudorf in Dayton, OH. Larry owned & operated Rosenkranz Café for 20 years. He was a member of Post 3283 in Huber Heights. Larry is survived by his loving children, Terri Tittl, Dennis Gudorf, & Kari Jackson; grandchildren, Jason Turner, Megan Tittl, & Steven Jackson; great grandchildren, Blake Turner, Kayla Sparkman, & Zander Lawson; and other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard & Oliva Gudorf; siblings, Ronald, Gerald, & Robert. Per his request, no services will be held. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer North Chapel. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to Dayton VA Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -