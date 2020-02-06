|
GUDORF, Lawrence R. "Larry" 80, of Dayton, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1939 to Bernard and Oliva (Large) Gudorf in Dayton, OH. Larry owned & operated Rosenkranz Café for 20 years. He was a member of Post 3283 in Huber Heights. Larry is survived by his loving children, Terri Tittl, Dennis Gudorf, & Kari Jackson; grandchildren, Jason Turner, Megan Tittl, & Steven Jackson; great grandchildren, Blake Turner, Kayla Sparkman, & Zander Lawson; and other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard & Oliva Gudorf; siblings, Ronald, Gerald, & Robert. Per his request, no services will be held. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer North Chapel. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to Dayton VA Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020