HECK, Lawrence R., "Sam" Age 91 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 11, 2019 at Ohio's . He was born on January 23, 1928 in Lewisburg, Ohio, the son of the late Howard W. & Lottie E. (Baker) Heck. Mr. Heck was a retired Tool Maker for Detroit Diesel-Allison with over 33 years of service. He was a member of the Zion Memorial United Church of Christ, Moraine, IUE Local 755, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2306, Miamisburg. Preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Ann Heck in 1991, 2 brothers Walter Heck, Everett Paul Heck, 2 sisters Faye Shilt, Dorothy Brown. He is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" (Kauffman) Heck, 3 daughters Peggy Ann Hoffman & husband Bill, Jani Lou Wanzer & husband Bill, Kyle K. Kalbaugh & husband Jim, 2 step-sons Kris Seevers & wife Carol, Greg Seevers & wife Mary Beth, his sister Lucille Bayer, 6 grandchildren Matthew Hoffman, Eric Hoffman, Mandi Studebaker, Tom Kalbaugh, Mike Kalbaugh, and Patrick Wanzer, 4 step-grandchildren Bodhi Seevers, Tawnie Seevers, Courtney Seevers and Kendall Mayhill, several great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews including nephew Ronnie Lee Heck, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Mark Leach officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the in Sam's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019