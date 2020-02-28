Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Lawrence HENSON


1924 - 2020
Lawrence HENSON Obituary
HENSON, Lawrence O. Age 95, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Walnut Creek Nursing Center. He was born in Mt. Olivet, Kentucky on December 20, 1924, the son of Luther and Gladys (Linville) Henson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian D. and Marvin Henson. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Helen F. (Yoho) Henson; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell E. and Joan Henson, of Hewitt, TX; two daughters and a son-in-law, Freda M. and Frank Smith, of Huger, SC, Linda Blatz, of Dayton. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army during WW II, was retired from D.E.S.C. and a charter member of East Dayton Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Officiating the services will be Pastor Greg
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
