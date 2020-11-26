1/1
Lawrence KROGER
1946 - 2020
KROGER, Lawrence J.

"Larry"

Age 74 of Trotwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 13, 1946, to his parents, Robert C. & Mary Rita (Heck) Kroger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita E. Kroger. Larry is survived by his daughter, Monica Buerk; 2 granddaughters, Ashlyn & Anslee; 4 siblings, Rita M. Kroger, Jerome (Delores) Kroger, Joyce (Steve) Kramer, and Roberta (Richard) Watts; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry attended Chaminade & Patterson

Co-op High Schools. When he was 16 years old, he started his career at Rike's and worked there for 30 years. He then worked at Elder Beerman for 10 years until retirement. Larry enjoyed playing golf and visiting Sarasota, FL. His granddaughters were the light of his life. He will be dearly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 until the start of Mass. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood. Condolences may be expressed online at


www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
