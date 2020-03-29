Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
LAWRENCE MANION


1972 - 2020
LAWRENCE MANION Obituary
MANION II., Lawrence G. "Lary" 48, of Springfield, passed away March 24, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1972 in San Diego, California, the son of Sandra J. Brown and Lawrence G. Manion. Lary loved to play darts and had been employed at Pratt Industries. He had served in the Army National Guard. Survivors include his mother; Sandra J. Brown, Shawneetown, Illinois, his father and step mother; Lawrence and Dorkus Manion, South Charleston, a granddaughter; Payton Trout, siblings; Matthew (Julie) Manion, Brian (Amy) Trimble, Vincent (Brandy) Summers, April (Joe) Smalley and Amanda Summers, several nieces and nephews and many friends in the darting community. A celebration of Lary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
