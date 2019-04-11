|
MEYER, Lawrence A. "Bud" Age 60 of Kettering, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born December 24, 1958 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to Donald "Max" and Joyce Meyer. Bud proudly served his country for 12 years in the U.S. Navy. He was a conductor with Norfolk Southern Railroad for 14 years. Bud loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Bud is survived by his wife Delia; his parents, Max and Joyce; two brothers, Don (Anna) and Raymond (Sunni) Meyer; two sisters, Pamela (Jack) Duty and Barbara Bailey; and many nieces, family and friends. He is preceded in death by a brother, Walter A. "Wally" Meyer. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 to11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at a later date at Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019