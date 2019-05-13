A patient, helpful and devoted gentleman, Lawrence O. "Larry" Richter, 71, of Dayton, passed away suddenly Friday, May 10th, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was a resident of Dayton since 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Myrtle Richter, and step-mother Mary Richter. Larry was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati School of Design, Art and Architecture, with a BA in Architecture in 1973. Larry obtained his license as an architect in 1996. Larry's professional career in architecture spanned 38 years included working for Wood, Koch & Greer Architects, Schatz & Associates Architects, Kevva Kekst Architects Inc., Thomas Pfiegel Architect, Edge & Tinney Architects, Inc. Larry retired in May of 2014. Among Larry's professional achievements were 1995 President of the Dayton Chapter of the Architects Institute of America, and various building design awards, 2006 Associated Builders and Contractors Award of Excellence, Kettering City Schools, 2005 Award of Excellence, Associated Builders and Contractors, Greenmont Elementary School, 2005 Masonry Institute of Dayton, Award of Merit, Greenmont Elementary School, 2003 Design Honor Award, USAF Material Command, Physical Fitness Center, WPAFB, OH, 1997 Masonry Institute of Dayton, Award of Merit, Washington Township Post Office, 1996 Dayton Builders Exchange, Architectural Excellence Award, Washington Township Post Office, 1992 Dayton Builders Exchange, Architectural Excellence Award, Frericks Convocation and Athletic Center, the University of Dayton, 1990 Masonry Institute of Dayton, Award of Merit, Frericks Convocation and Athletic Center, the University of Dayton. Larry was passionate about his faith, sailing, and architecture. He was a member of Kettering Church since 1982 and served in various positions as Elder, Choir Director, Teacher, and Prayer Ministries Chairman. Larry expressed his wish that Adolphus "Al" Butler be remembered as his devoted and loving friend. Additionally, Larry wanted to express appreciation to George & Caroll Roden for their long friendship, the many friends at Edge & Tinney Architects and Kettering Church. Life celebration services begin with a visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday May 18th at Kettering Church, 1450 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, and continuing with a service immediately following. Pastor Brian Newell will officiate. Interment will conclude services at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Larry at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name. Arrangements entrusted to Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary