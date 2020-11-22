POOLE, Lawrence Dexter "Larry"
Age 79, of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret (Dexter) Poole and his brother, Richard Poole. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Poole; daughter,
Robin (Gary) Minton of Crestwood, KY; sons, Ronald Poole of Dayton and Randall (Karen) Poole of Lake Stevens, WA; 4 grandchildren, 1 sister and 1 brother. Larry worked most of his career in the plumbing trade. He enjoyed finding bargains at garage sales and buying/selling at antique shows and flea markets. He was an avid sports fan – especially the Buckeyes, Reds and Flyers. Visitation at Rogers Funeral Home New
Lebanon Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4-6 pm and Wednesday 12-1 pm; funeral service at 1. Masks Requested. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
