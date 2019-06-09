|
SCHIELTZ, Lawrence "Larry" Age 69 of Dayton, formerly of St. Marys, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Larry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton, and retired from the St. Marys Police Department after 25 years of dedicated service. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Ruth Schieltz, an infant brother, & his sister-in-law, Valli, Larry is survived by his sister, Linda Birgenheir (Michael), brothers, Frederick & Kenneth Schieltz (Debra) along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dayton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Monday, June 10 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To read more of Larry's life legacy and to share a special message with his family, please visit http://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019