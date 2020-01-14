|
TIMMER, Lawrence R. 86, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully at 12:30am on January 11, 2020. He was born in Hamilton on May 8, 1933 toRobert and Evelyn (Garrett) Timmer. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1955. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 55 years and for the past 20+ years has been the Historian for the Fort Hamilton District. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine M. (Sackenheim) Timmer of Hamilton, his 5 children, William (Sue)Timmer of Cincinnati, Katrina (Dan) Vanderpool of Lexington IN, Rebecca (Dan) Kreynest of St Louis MO, David (Dawana) Timmer of Hamilton, Michelle (Steve) Ittner of Hamilton, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters Marjory Newton of Cincinnati, Patty Hume of Hamilton and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and a grandson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 from 6-9pm at Timberhill Baptist Church 144 Timber Hill Drive Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with a Scouting Memorial service beginning at 8pm.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 14, 2020