Lawrence TIPTON
TIPTON,

Lawrence A. "Tip"

Age 83, of Dayton, departed this life November 26, 2020.

A Lexington, KY, native and longtime Dayton resident.

A United States Air Force Veteran. Retired from DP&L.

A graduate of Dunbar '55.

A member of Phillips Temple. Survived by daughters: Janice E. Wilson, Valrie Lattimore,

Barney McCall; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service, 11 A.M., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple CME Church
