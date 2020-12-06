TIPTON,
Lawrence A. "Tip"
Age 83, of Dayton, departed this life November 26, 2020.
A Lexington, KY, native and longtime Dayton resident.
A United States Air Force Veteran. Retired from DP&L.
A graduate of Dunbar '55.
A member of Phillips Temple. Survived by daughters: Janice E. Wilson, Valrie Lattimore,
Barney McCall; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service, 11 A.M., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
