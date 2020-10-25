1/1
Lawrence WELLS
WELLS, Lawrence E. "Bud"

Lawrence E. "Bud" Wells, age 90, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital with family by his side. He was born in Germantown, OH, on January 19, 1930, to the late Nellie and Luther Wells. He was an Army Air Force Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne. He retired from Western-Southern Life after many years of service. Bud was a member of Poasttown Church of God; he loved telling people about Jesus and loved to sing with his friends on Thursday evenings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Janet Mae (Davis) Wells; a brother Alfred Etsel Wells; a half sister, Delores Ford; and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Carmean. He is survived by his son, Lawrence E. (Debi) Wells; his daughters, Terry Lynn (Tom) Ball and Susan Gail (Cody) Davis; his grandchildren, April Ball, Angie Ball, Anna (Brent) Carmean, Rachel Schrenk, Holly Cox, Chris Wells and Tim (Micky) Burkholder; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; 4 half sisters, Judy Eagle, Kathy Zahn, Bonnie Askins and Nancy Boomershine; his half brother, David Wells; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Germantown Union Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
