Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Lawrence Wurzelbacher


1951 - 2020
WURZELBACHER, Lawrence John "Larry" Age 68 of West Harrison, Indiana, formerly of Ross, Ohio passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of John and Margaret (Benzinger) Wurzelbacher. Larry graduated from Badin High School, class of 1969 and was a plumber and owner of Plumb Crazy for many years. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 5 PM until time of memorial service at 7PM at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014. Memorials can be made on behalf of the family to Boy Scout Troop 935.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2020
