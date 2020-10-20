1/1
LAWRENCE ZINK
ZINK, Lawrence J.

83, of Springfield, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born in Springfield on August 22, 1937, the son of Robert P. and Edith R. (Walsh) Zink. He retired from Cooper Energy after 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Eagles #397 and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a member of the 4th Degree. Survivors include his five sisters and spouse, Shirley Potts, Janet (David) Hohn, Marilyn Allen, Barbara Flora and Donna Powell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert A. Zink; sister-in-law, Loretta Zink; four brothers-in-law, Dale Potts, Estel Allen, David Flora and Ronald Powell and nephew, Kevin Zink. The family would like to thank everyone at Forest Glen for their exceptional care. He enjoyed aggravating and teasing them all. The family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church or your favorite charity.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

