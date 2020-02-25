|
PHILLIPS, LC Age 90, of Moraine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 21, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. LC was born September 24, 1929 in Wise, Virginia, the son of Bill & Lakie (Gilliam) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 58 years Helen Sue Phillips, his eldest son Michael C. Phillips and all of his siblings which included 6 sisters & 4 brothers. LC is survived by his children, Donna Bentley, Teresa (Sonny) Johnson, Jeff Phillips, Robin (Scott) West; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, and special friends Dewey & Willard. LC retired from GM in 1985 and worked as an upholsterer for many years. He also coached baseball & softball for many years. LC was a proud Military Veteran serving as an Army Medic during the Korean War. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, Ohio. Military honors will be rendered at 6:00 pm followed by funeral service officiated by Pastor Doug Surber. A private entombment will take place at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020