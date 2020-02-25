Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for LC PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LC PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LC PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, LC Age 90, of Moraine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 21, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. LC was born September 24, 1929 in Wise, Virginia, the son of Bill & Lakie (Gilliam) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 58 years Helen Sue Phillips, his eldest son Michael C. Phillips and all of his siblings which included 6 sisters & 4 brothers. LC is survived by his children, Donna Bentley, Teresa (Sonny) Johnson, Jeff Phillips, Robin (Scott) West; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, and special friends Dewey & Willard. LC retired from GM in 1985 and worked as an upholsterer for many years. He also coached baseball & softball for many years. LC was a proud Military Veteran serving as an Army Medic during the Korean War. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, Ohio. Military honors will be rendered at 6:00 pm followed by funeral service officiated by Pastor Doug Surber. A private entombment will take place at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -