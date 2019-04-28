HORNADAY (Stockton), Lea Beth Age 89 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She had worked for ten years for Bank One. Lea Beth also enjoyed gardening and being with her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janet and John Poe of Morrow, granddaughter: Kathryn (Chad) Zwisler of Clayton, great-grandson: Jackson Zwisler, nephew: Greg (Marsha) Stockton of Powell, great-nephew: Matt (Emily) Stockton of Delaware, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Kenneth Hornaday, parents: Harry and Flora (Chaney) Stockton and brother: Charles Stockton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary