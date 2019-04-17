TEAGER (Shepperd), Lea Michelle 61, of Middletown, died Saturday, April 13th at Miami Valley Hospital from complications due to surgery. She is finally at peace after a long struggle with MS and vascular challenges. Lea lived in Charleston, SC and Kittery, ME, before returning to her home town in 1996 to be near her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Anthony Shepperd, and is survived by her loving husband, William (Bill) Teager; daughters Ammy Kythera of Columbus and Katherine (Katie) Raetta Teager of Middletown; mother, Helen Katherine Shepperd of Middletown; brother Michael Lee Shepperd of Heber Springs, AR; uncle David Miltenberger of Middletown, and beloved canine companion, Dylan. She graduated from Middletown High School. She worked in sales support and customer service for several companies, before her disease caused her disability. Lately she volunteered for Hospice of Middletown. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and her smile and friendly demeanor will be missed. Honoring her wishes, her remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral services or visitation. Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary