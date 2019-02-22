RADER, Leah M. 80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hearth and Home Harding Road. She was born February 7, 1939 in Springfield the daughter of Carl and Frances (Nigh) Hawver. Leah worked as a service representative for AT&T for 24 years retiring in 1994. She volunteered in the Springfield community for numerous organizations over the years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include six children and spouses, Michael J. & Jill Massie, Suzanne Massie, Marianne & Roc Keim, Eric W. Rader, Edward "Ted" Rader and Elizabeth "Beth" & Matt McCain; six grandchildren, Becca & Alex Wagner, Alex and Christopher Massie, Benjamin Keim, Amanda & Josh Kurtz and Carston McCain; three siblings, Donna J. & Fred Miller, Sister Karen Hawver, S.C., Fr. Carl Hawver, O.F.M. and one sister-in-law, Frances Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. "Bill" Rader in 2015. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Hearth and Home Harding Road and for all their loving care. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary