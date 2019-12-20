|
|
SIESS, Leandra Shea Age 33 of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born April 21, 1986 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the daughter of Curtis Siess and Rita Williger. She is preceded in death by her father, Curtis F. Siess; grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Ebbing; and grandfather, Norbert Siess. Leandra is survived by her mother, Rita Williger; siblings, Kyle Siess, Hannah Williger (Chris Jenkins); aunt, Scarlett Berger; cousins, Nikki and Taylor; her Kabuki family; as well numerous others who loved her. Leandra was always happy and loved everyone. She enjoyed her time in the Wayne JROTC with Sergeant Cannon and all of her classmates. She was involved in many activities including participating in the Huber Heights Special Olympics with her coaches and friends. She enjoyed music, her American Girl dolls, Fun Night at Sinclair Community College and overnight camps with all of the people who cared for her. Most importantly, she loved being the center of attention. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin a 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to All Things Kabuki (www.allthingskabuki.org). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019