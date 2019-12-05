Home

JAVINS, Leann M. 54, passed away at her home in New Jasper Twp. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born June 27, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Howard and Marilyn (Waldren) Clancy. Leann worked for many years as a hairdresser at Chateau Salon in Beavercreek. Her many clients were well served over the years by Leann's beautiful natural style and outgoing personality. Her generosity overflowed to her professional care of many elderly clients who she would often visit in their homes or provide rides to the salon. Leann also frequently visited friends and residents at Regency Ridge group home offering haircuts, gifts and pizza. Leann will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Jeffrey "Levi" and James "Garrett" Javins; fianc?, Burell Hall; brothers, Marc (Penny) Clancy, Howard (Vicki) Clancy, Jr., Richard Clancy, and Jason (best friend, Stephanie) Marcum; sister, Susan (Jesse Dozier) Cockrell; many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Leann was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Javins, and brother, Steven Clancy. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M., Friday, December 6, 2019 at MORRIS-SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 7th, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions to honor Leann's soft heart for animals may be made to any charity of donor's choice to benefit the welfare of animals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
