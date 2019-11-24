Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEANNA ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEANNA ROGERS


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEANNA ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, LeAnna "Brooke" 29, of Springfield, passed away November 16, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1990 in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of Donald and Kimberly (Short) Rogers. Survivors include three children, Aiden Jones, Jacob Bennett, Kamdon Bennett; father and stepmother, Donald and Sharon Rogers of Virginia; brother, Kenneth Hilt (Lea Elliott) of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Brian; sister, Ashley Hilt; and her mother. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now