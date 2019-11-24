|
|
ROGERS, LeAnna "Brooke" 29, of Springfield, passed away November 16, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1990 in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of Donald and Kimberly (Short) Rogers. Survivors include three children, Aiden Jones, Jacob Bennett, Kamdon Bennett; father and stepmother, Donald and Sharon Rogers of Virginia; brother, Kenneth Hilt (Lea Elliott) of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Brian; sister, Ashley Hilt; and her mother. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019