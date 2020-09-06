1/1
PFEIFFER, Lee Anna Lee Anna Pfeiffer, 93, of Springfield, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1927, in Springfield, the daughter of Lee H. and Anna L. (McClurg) Baker. Lee Anna was a 1945 graduate of Lawrenceville High School. During World War II, Lee Anna served in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She earned her RN from the Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing in 1948, and later served on the board of directors of the nursing school. Lee Anna was a nurse in the newborn and neonatal intensive care unit of the Springfield City Hospital, later Community Hospital. She loved her work and retired in 1984, after 27 years. A loving supporter of her daughter's tennis career, Lee Anna drove her and other local players to tournaments all over the country. She was a charter member of the North Hampton Community Church where she sang in the church choir. She and her husband, Mac, spent their retirement years traveling the country together by car. Lee Anna loved to read, play bridge with her friends, and go to the movies. A highlight of her golden years was when she participated in a 2014 Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Lee Anna is survived by her daughter, Ginger Pfeiffer-Oakman; two grandsons, Luke & Callie (Wayncik) Oakman and Jacob Oakman; two great-granddaughters, Zoe Rae & Sophie Pfeiffer; beloved niece and nephew, Cheryl Baker Marburger and Steven L. Baker and beloved cousin, Sharon McClurg Swedlow. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Arthur M. "Mac" Pfeiffer; her parents; and a brother, Jimmy L. Baker. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. On Wednesday, September 9, a celebration of life will occur at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr, North Hampton. Visitation will start at 10am with the memorial service starting at 11 am. Pastor Jim Welsh is officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to North Hampton Community Church in honor of Lee Anna. Social distancing and mask are requested during your visit to the funeral home and church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
