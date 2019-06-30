|
|
BROWN, Lee V. Age 78, of Dayton, departed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born September 8, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 58 years, Esther Brown; daughters, Brenda Anderson, Deborah Brown, Helaine Brown and Sheila Brown; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am to 11 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019