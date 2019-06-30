Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee BROWN


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Lee V. Age 78, of Dayton, departed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born September 8, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 58 years, Esther Brown; daughters, Brenda Anderson, Deborah Brown, Helaine Brown and Sheila Brown; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am to 11 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now