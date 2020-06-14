Lee BURCHAM

BURCHAM, Lee Edward Age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, went home to his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on May 11, 2020. He was a loving father and grandfather. Lee is survived by three daughters, Vicky Cummins (Ron Caisson) of Tipp City, OH, Annette (Ryan) Mansfield of Springboro, OH, and Shawna (Lee) Baker of Franklin, TN; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Madyllen Cummins, Makenzie (Austin) McMahan, Olivia Baker, Eva Baker, Maxwell Mansfield, Carson Mansfield, Gunnar McMahan & Frances McMahan. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Juanita (Winnie) Wilson, Betty Corwin, Patricia Lucas; brothers, Bill Burcham, Ben Burcham, and Donald Burcham. Lee was born in Bethel Twp. of Clark County, Ohio on Dec. 6, 1940 to parents Curtis Edward Burcham and Mae Irene (Hasting) Burcham. He grew up in New Carlisle, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern high school class of 1959 in Springfield, Ohio. He honorably served in the USAF/Air National Guard then served the community as a police officer, detective and lieutenant for the City of Englewood, City of Union and worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He co- owned Burcham and Shaw Trailer Sales in Englewood and then started his remaining career as a Real Estate agent for 35+ years. He retired as a Broker/Co-owner of Century 21 Timber Creek Realty. Lee was blessed with three daughters from a previous marriage of 27 years, to Betty Jo (Burcham) Malone. Their families were thankful for the continued friendship they shared. Lee loved golfing and enjoyed many snowbird years in Florida with old and new "Morningside Estate friends". When home in Englewood, he greatly enjoyed his "McDonald's Gang" that he would have breakfast with regularly. He had recently moved to the Nashville, Tennessee area to be near his youngest daughter, son-in-law and their two daughters. His love for music was a gift he gave his whole family. He loved spending time with his family especially to share a meal together. He truly loved the serenity and freedom of taking a drive without a plan. Lee enjoyed attending church but most importantly, he was active in his faith which gave him abundant love and peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.