HAAS, Lee E. Age 73 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 29, 1945 in West Carrollton, the son of the late Richard E. & Lavonne G. (Huden) Haas. Mr. Haas honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a retired Engineer for the Dupps Co., with over 40 years of service, and enjoyed Ham Radio, fishing, cooking, and woodworking. Preceded in death by his sister Beverly J. Van Ess. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Vicky (Wood) Haas, daughter Sheryl Gaines-Miller and husband Anthony, son Scott Gaines, brother Karl Haas, 4 grandchildren Ashley Hamblin and wife Alicia, Alexis Hamblin, Nathan Hamblin and wife Harlie, and Eli Cox, 3 great grandchildren Conner, Murphy & Carter, as well as other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Military Honors. Inurment will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice in Lee's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019