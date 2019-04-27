Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
HEALEY, Lee R. 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by "his girls". He was born in Glendale, CA to the late Harry and Alice (Hall) Healey. After graduating from Kiser High School in Dayton, he went on to serve in the USAF and then to work at Wright Patterson AFB. Lee was industrious, never idle, spending his summers in Ohio and winters in Florida. Lee is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol (Kirila) Healey; daughters Julie (Jeff) Ireland and Leanne (Rodney) Stearns; grandchildren Mary, Andrew, Marc, Alec, John, and Tyler; and great grandchildren Charlotte, Madelyn, and Jackson. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Lee's life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12 noon at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Private burial will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Lee's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
