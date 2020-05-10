|
MOORE, Lee R. 94, of Middletown, OH, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. He was born June 26, 1925, in Maytown, KY to Sherman & Callie (Lawson) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie (Burke) Moore of 65 years. He is survived by his two sons, Fred Moore (Pauline), Gary Moore (Elizabeth), granddaughters Kimberly Zeckser (Jason), Victoria Moore and great grandchildren, Ashleigh Zeckser, Zachary Zeckser. The family wishes to thank Trinity Care Funeral Home for their services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020