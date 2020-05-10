Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee MOORE


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Lee R. 94, of Middletown, OH, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. He was born June 26, 1925, in Maytown, KY to Sherman & Callie (Lawson) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie (Burke) Moore of 65 years. He is survived by his two sons, Fred Moore (Pauline), Gary Moore (Elizabeth), granddaughters Kimberly Zeckser (Jason), Victoria Moore and great grandchildren, Ashleigh Zeckser, Zachary Zeckser. The family wishes to thank Trinity Care Funeral Home for their services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -