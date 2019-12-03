|
PENCIL, Lee Allen Of McKeesport, PA (formerly from Springfield, Ohio), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 71. Lee was born to parents Edgar and Beatrice (McAfee) Pencil on May 30, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio. He grew up one of seven and attended Northwestern High School. He spent most of his life working as a pressman for various printing companies and enjoyed farming on the side. Lee is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Brian) Cockeram; his son, James (Alicia) Pencil; his sisters, Linda Chaffee, Judy (Steve) Hoberty, Nola Pencil and his brother, Donald (Jackie) Pencil; Four grandchildren, Lohren Sullivan, Andrew (Annie) Cockeram, Garrett Cockeram and Trent Cockeram; He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Beatrice; his sisters, Janet Ray and Kathy Clark. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019