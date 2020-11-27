RUDY, Lee W.
Age 61, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in
Dayton, OH, on March 29, 1959. Lee graduated from Fairmont East H.S. in Kettering. He served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany. Lee worked as an electrician at Wright-Patterson Air force Base. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Max &
Edna (Roberts) Rudy and his
sister, Tara Duffy. He is survived by his children, Jason Rudy, Chris (Kailey) Rudy and Adam (Emily) Rudy; grandchildren, Landon, Olivia and Luke Rudy; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 2-4 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
.