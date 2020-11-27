1/1
Lee RUDY
1959 - 2020
RUDY, Lee W.

Age 61, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in

Dayton, OH, on March 29, 1959. Lee graduated from Fairmont East H.S. in Kettering. He served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany. Lee worked as an electrician at Wright-Patterson Air force Base. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Max &

Edna (Roberts) Rudy and his

sister, Tara Duffy. He is survived by his children, Jason Rudy, Chris (Kailey) Rudy and Adam (Emily) Rudy; grandchildren, Landon, Olivia and Luke Rudy; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 2-4 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
NOV
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
