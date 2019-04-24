SAWYER, Lee Roy Lee R. Sawyer, age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on August 14, 1940, the son of the late Dewey and Abbie (Martin) Sawyer. On August 11, 1961, Lee married Delores Jean Poling, and she preceded him in death on February 13, 2010. Lee was retired from Formica after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM. Lee is survived by his children, Tim (Loretta) Sawyer, Tammy Sawyer, Lori Wuerth and Sandra (Marvin) Hoffman; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Precious, Ashley, Michael, Alex, Elizabeth and Bradley; three great-grandchildren; and brother Bob Sawyer. He was also preceded in death by his grandson William, and two brothers, Claude and Ronnie Sawyer. Funeral ceremony will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends and family will be received prior to the service on Thursday from 11am-1pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary