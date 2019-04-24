Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee SAWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee SAWYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee SAWYER Obituary
SAWYER, Lee Roy Lee R. Sawyer, age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on August 14, 1940, the son of the late Dewey and Abbie (Martin) Sawyer. On August 11, 1961, Lee married Delores Jean Poling, and she preceded him in death on February 13, 2010. Lee was retired from Formica after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM. Lee is survived by his children, Tim (Loretta) Sawyer, Tammy Sawyer, Lori Wuerth and Sandra (Marvin) Hoffman; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Precious, Ashley, Michael, Alex, Elizabeth and Bradley; three great-grandchildren; and brother Bob Sawyer. He was also preceded in death by his grandson William, and two brothers, Claude and Ronnie Sawyer. Funeral ceremony will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends and family will be received prior to the service on Thursday from 11am-1pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now