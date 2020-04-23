|
TOHT, Lee Charles Age 88 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He retired from Chrysler and was a Amateur Radio Operator (WA8J0A). Lee was also a private pilot, a car and motorcycle enthusiast and a collector of odd things. He also had a love for animals, especially DeeDee that he rescued. He is survived by his wife: Mary Jane (Link) Toht of Brookville, children: Diane Perdue of FL, Linda Puckett of Brookville, Vincent (Vicki) Toht of Brookville, grandchildren: Michael Toht, Jonathan Perdue, Morgan (Ray) Malone, great grandchildren: Elaina and Liam, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Alma (Seyfferle) Toht, son: Christopher Toht, grandson: Dylan Puckett, sisters: Charlene Neumann and Phyllis Toht, and son-in-law: Jim Perdue. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020