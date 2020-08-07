1/
Lee WIEDEKE
WIEDEKE, Lee Of Kettering, Ohio, died August 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Lee was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and attended the University of Dayton. His entire career was with Shrebco Manufacturing in the Finance Department. Lee was an active member of Church of the Incarnation, Moraine Country Club, The 49ers and the Milton Athletic Club. He leaves behind his loving wife of 25 years, Sue Ann Wiedeke; three stepchildren, Joe (Malania) Maloney, Mike (Cathy) Maloney and Molly (David) Purdy, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lee's funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8th, at Church of the Incarnation with burial immediately following at David's Cemetery in Kettering. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Dayton Foundation at daytonfoundation.or.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
