MARSH, Leigh A. Age 59 of St. Clair Township, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1960 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Hart) Hallman. She was educated in the Haddon Township, New Jersey schools. On April 19, 2003 she married her loving husband, Eric Marsh. Leigh was a Pastor at Northwest Vineyard Church in Colerain. She is survived by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Natasha (Damon Price) Caudill and Ariel (Brandon) Moore; grandchildren, Jillian, Logan, Mason and Oliver; two brothers, Guy (Karen) Hallman and Bruce (Karen) Hallman; and many other loving relatives and friends. A Visitation will be held at Vineyard Church Northwest, 9165 Round Top, Cincinnati, OH 45251, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 19, 2019