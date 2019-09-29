Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
LEILANI HONESTY Obituary
HONESTY, Leilani Annis Leilani Annis Honesty, 77, of Canal Winchester, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Altercare of Canal Winchester. Born on March 23, 1942 to the late Harold and Ruth Lerch, Lani was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School in Watertown, NY. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the State University of New York at Potsdam. Lani worked as a teacher in the Indian Hill Exempted Village School District for 42 years. She was very active with Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown and Lithopolis United Methodist Church. Lani was an avid reader and also enjoyed happy hour and running the store at Winchester Trails. She will be remembered for many things, but as a dedicated educator above all else. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Charles Hatcher) Honesty; sister, Shelley Gallion; niece, Holly (George) Mattei; and great-nephews, Andrew and Mason Mattei. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Lani's memory to the . Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 29, 2019
