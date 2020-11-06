1/1
Leland CAPPER
CAPPER, Leland "Duane"

Age 61 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Arbors of Springfield. He was born in Springfield to the late Leland and Mae (Myers) Capper on June 16, 1959. In

addition to his parents, Duane is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Frederick)

Capper; brothers: Kenny, Pete and Doug Capper as well as his sister, Delores Reed. He leaves behind his son, Duane (Melissa) Capper; grandchildren: Tara Marie Capper and Tyler Lee Thornsbury and precious great-granddaughter, Paisley Marie Crable. Duane is also survived by his mother-in-law, Erma J. Frederick; brothers-in-law: Roger (Ruth) Frederick, Albert (Barb) Frederick, and Michael (Maureen) Frederick; sisters-in-law: Vickie Capper, Teresa Hunter and Debra Collins who is near and dear to his heart and many nieces and nephews. Duane was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outside in nature. He was

employed for 32 years by McGregor Special Metals. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he will be sadly missed by all that knew him. A visitation will be held on Saturday,

November 7, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with his funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. Duane will be laid to rest on Sunday, November 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be

expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
or

